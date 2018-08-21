Swisslog to open technology center on Wednesday

BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare will host a grand opening of its new technology center on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The 80,140-square-foot facility is at 11325 Main St. in Broomfield, near the corner of Main Street and W. 112th Avenue.

Swisslog Healthcare is a supplier of solutions for material transport, medication management and supply-chain management. The company has installed transport and pharmacy automation systems in more than 3,000 hospitals worldwide.

The Swisslog Healthcare Technology Center in Broomfield houses four key functional and operational areas:

The Automation Academy — A lab that includes hardware, software and analytics designed to train customers and employees.

Global Manufacturing and Distribution Facility — The production area for Swisslog for the manufacturing, assembly and distribution of pneumatic tube systems.

Design and Engineering Lab — A facility to that includes the largest pneumatic tube system installation in the world that is used for research and development teams working on future concepts and existing customer issues.

Customer Care Center — The place where support staff provide help 24/7 to customers.

“Broomfield was a strategic choice for our new world-class technology center,” said Stephan Sonderegger, CEO. “We’ve reached another important milestone demonstrating global leadership in our industry. This new facility serves as a home where our employees, customers, and partners will develop solutions that help hospital systems from around the world provide better care and deliver better patient outcomes.”

Nearby the technology center at 11080 Circle Point Road, Swisslog has established its North American corporate headquarters, which opened earlier this year.

“Swisslog Healthcare has thrived in Colorado for 50 years. We thank the rich pool of local talent for helping our company succeed at leading change for improved patient care. Excellence in Healthcare IT and automation requires a committed, innovative workforce driven to bring about business success and positive clinical outcomes,” said North American President Cory Kwarta. “We’re fortunate to employ some of the area’s best and brightest here in the technology corridor.”

The Wednesday grand opening of the technology center completes a three-year transition from the company’s previous location in northeast Denver. About 200 people work between the technology center and the corporate office, the company said.