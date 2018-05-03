Longmont United Hospital hires Johnson as chief executive

LONGMONT — Longmont United Hospital on Thursday announced that Dr. Christina Johnson is the hospital’s new CEO.

Johnson will join Longmont United Hospital —Centura Health on May 14. She is replacing Joseph Tasse, who has been acting as the interim president and CEO of the hospital since Mitchell Carson departed in October 2017. Tasse will be working with Johnson over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Johnson has more than 20 years of clinical and operational experience. She most recently was chief operating officer for Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, an SCL Health hospital. Johnson led business development of multiple clinical service lines, implemented clinical excellence programs and physician recruitment.

“I am incredibly excited to join a hospital with such a rich history and a more than 100-year legacy in the community,” Johnson said in a prepared statement. “There is something very special about a community hospital, and I look forward to continuing Longmont United Hospital’s dedication to caring for this vibrant community.”

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Reed College and completed her doctor of medicine degree from Columbia University. She completed residency in internal medicine at University of California, San Francisco and did a second residency in emergency medicine at Denver Health. She most recently earned a masters of business administration from the University of Denver.

Edward Sim, president of Centura Health’s Mountains and North Denver Operating Group, said he is confident Johnson will “successfully lead Longmont United Hospital in fulfilling Centura Health’s mission to create flourishing communities by inspiring our caregivers passion for nurturing the mind, body and spirit of our neighbors.”