Atom Computing names new CFO as company scales operations

BOULDER — Atom Computing Inc., a Berkeley, California-based quantum computing company with a significant operation in Boulder, has named Kevin Messerle as its chief financial officer.

Messerle joins Atom Computing as the company works to advance its technology and scale operations to meet growing demand for commercially relevant quantum-computing solutions.

Messerle brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience with investment firms such as Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Summit Partners, as well as high-growth and publicly traded companies. He most recently served as CFO of York Space Systems Inc., helping prepare the company for its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Kevin is a proven financial leader with a strong track record of building scalable organizations, driving operational excellence, and creating long-term value,” Ben Bloom, CEO and founder of Atom Computing, said in a written statement. “As Atom enters its next phase of growth, Kevin’s experience will be instrumental in strengthening our financial foundation, supporting strategic investments, and helping us capitalize on the tremendous opportunities emerging across the quantum computing industry.”

Added Messerle: “I am honored to join Atom Computing at such an exciting time in its journey. The company has established itself as a technology leader in quantum computing through its world-class team, innovative approach, and bold vision for the future. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team as we continue to scale the business and bring transformative quantum capabilities closer to commercial reality.”

Atom Computing recently closed a $100 million Series C funding round.

Share on Facebook on LinkedIn