Infleqtion awarded 6M+ by DOE

BOULDER — Infleqtion, a quantum information company, was recently awarded $6.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy to develop quantum-enhanced solutions for energy grid optimization.

“With AI-driven workloads consuming unprecedented amounts of energy, while at the same time the grid incorporates the benefits of non-traditional energy sources, further optimizing the energy grid is no longer an option—it’s a practical necessity,” Infleqtion vice president Thomas Noel said in a prepared statement. “By harnessing the power of quantum computing, we aspire to improve the accuracy and/or speed of energy optimization models, ultimately reducing operational costs and ensuring a more sustainable power grid.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2025 BizWest Media LLC.

