Atom Computing expands quantum operations in Boulder

BOULDER — California-headquartered Atom Computing Inc. recently leased 20,000 additional square feet in Boulder and now occupies an entire building in the Flatiron Park North business campus.

Founded in 2018 in Berkeley, California, where its global headquarters remains, Atom Computing opened its Boulder research and development operations in 2022.

About a year later, Atom’s Boulder team made history when it built the first commercial quantum computer to exceed 1,000 qubits.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Quantum theory attempts to explain the behavior of matter at atomic and subatomic levels. Applications of quantum science could revolutionize the way humans discover new drug therapies, map the cosmos, protect sensitive data, combat climate change and maybe even discover new forms of life.

The Boulder Valley — with the world-class CU physics department, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and JILA (formerly known as the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics) — has become, over the past three decades or so, the epicenter of quantum research.

With its new space at 2500 55th St., Atom Computing now occupies the entirety of the 54,656-square-foot building in east Boulder, according to commercial real estate brokerage Dean Callan & Co.

Dean Callan brokers Beau Gamble and Kevin Nelson represented landlord Crescent Real Estate in the lease deal, while Angela Topel and Michael Ryan McCarty of Gibbons-White Inc. represented Atom Computing.

on Facebook on LinkedIn