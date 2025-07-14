Conga names Celia Fleischaker as CMO

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield-based software-as-a-service company Conga has appointed Celia Fleischaker as its chief marketing officer.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Celia to Conga and to bring on a proven leader who has spent her entire career driving successful go-to-market strategies for B2B technology companies,” Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga, said in a prepared statement. “As we continue to accelerate our customers’ journey to become more connected and intelligent, we’re confident that Celia’s expertise in building winning strategies for publicly and privately held companies that unite product, brand, and customer engagement will be instrumental in taking Conga to the next level.”

Fleischaker has more than two decades of experience creating go-to-market strategies for B2B technology companies, most recently serving as CMO at isolved. She previously was CMO of Verint, PROS and Epicor.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Fleischaker earned her MBA from Indiana University and her bachelor of science in commerce from the University of Virginia.

Conga is a trade name for AppExtremes Inc.

on Facebook on LinkedIn