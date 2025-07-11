Recreation  July 11, 2025

Club Champion opens Johnstown golf fitting studio

Club Champion’s new golf store in Johnstown is located at 4884 Larimer Parkway. Courtesy Club Champion.
By

JOHNSTOWN — Club Champion, a chain of custom golf club-fitting businesses, has opened a new Johnstown location at 4884 Larimer Parkway.

“The new studio features two indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab system to find the perfect putter, and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand,” Club Champion said in a news release. “The roughly 2,350-square-foot space also includes a demo matrix to display the head and shaft options from over 65 brands.”

Club Champion has an existing local location in Westminster. 

