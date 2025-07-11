Auddia’s new CEO, board members to explore mergers, restructuring

BOULDER – Auddia Inc. (Nasdaq: AUDD), a Boulder-based audio and podcast technology company, has hired a new CEO and swapped in a trio of new board members tasked with exploring opportunities for mergers and business restructuring.

Jeff Thramann, the company’s chairman, has stepped into the CEO role, replacing Michael Lawless, who has led Auddia and its predecessor Clip Interactive for 13 years.

Additionally, Auddia “has added three new independent board members with experience in AI infrastructure and the evaluation of entrepreneurial opportunities. The new board members are Nick Balletta, Emmanuel de Boucaud and Josh Sroge. They are replacing existing independent board members Steve Deitsch, Tim Hanlon and Tom Birch,” the company said in a news release. “The new board has formed a special committee of independent members to evaluate a transformative business combination opportunity to restructure into an AI native holding company that delivers enhanced AI capabilities to its portfolio companies.”

If that restructuring occurs and Auddia forms a holding company with other brands under its umbrella, Thramann will lead the parent entity and Auddia would name a new CEO to head up the subsidiary.

“The announced leadership changes and proposed restructuring are the result of a comprehensive analysis of strategic alternatives over the past nine months led by Jeff Thramann and the board in partnership with the management team and outside consultants,” the release said.

Auddia’s stock price was $4.10 at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, down slightly on the day. The company’s share price has lost more than 50% of its value since the start of 2025.

