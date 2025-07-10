Longs Peak Hospital adds helipad

LONGMONT — UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital celebrated a milestone in its expansion Tuesday morning as a medical helicopter made the first official landing on the hospital’s new rooftop helipad.

The UCHealth LifeLine landing marked the opening of several recently completed components of the hospital’s multi-phase expansion project — including new operating rooms, new pre- and post-anesthesia care spaces and additional patient rooms in the birth center.

Hospital leaders, project planners and construction partners gathered to witness the LifeLine aircraft’s arrival and celebrate the progress of the expansion project.

“This expansion is about more than bricks and mortar; it’s about constantly enhancing the care we provide and improving the patient experience,” Ryan Rohman, the hospital’s president, said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to continue growing alongside the community we serve.”

Added Joe Brunsman, senior vice president for operations at St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Cos. Inc., “The first landing on the new helipad is just one of the many milestones of this project to celebrate. As the Longmont community grows, McCarthy is very proud and privileged to have had the opportunity to partner with UCHealth and play a small part in the enhanced care Longs Peak will provide new mothers and patients alike in the new and expanded facilities.”

The hospital, which opened in 2017 with 51 beds, has grown to 86 beds, and more progressive-care and acute-care beds will be opening in the year to come. The expansion, which broke ground in 2023, adds 89,000 square feet to the hospital campus.

Completed as part of the expansion are: two operating rooms; nine pre- and post-anesthesia care bays; three labor, delivery and recovery rooms; one C-section room; an expanded emergency department with seven exam rooms and three Fast Track rooms; a new sterile processing department; infill of the hospital courtyard to create a new kitchen and dining room; an renovated and expanded pharmacy; a new, expanded laboratory; an expanded central utility plant and shelled space for future operating-room growth.

A renovated respiratory clinic is to be completed this year, and 2026 will bring completion of nine new medical-surgical inpatient rooms, 10 new progressive-care inpatient rooms, an electrophysiology lab and outpatient Xray and CT facilities.

Major design and construction trade partners include Page, Cator Ruma, Walter P Moore, Cevian, JVA, BHA, Ricca, Jensen Hughes, FD2S, Lerch Bates, SLR, Envision Planning, Trautman & Shreve, Sturgeon Electric, Zimmerman Metals, SNS Iron Works, Integrity Fire Safety Services, Heggem-Lundquist, Encore Electric, Commercial Flooring Services, Soderberg Masonry and Douglass Colony Group.

