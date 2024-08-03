El Comité de Longmont plans annual health fair

LONGMONT — El Comité de Longmont, a nonprofit social-justice and human-services organization, will conduct its annual health fair, Aug. 10.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heart of Longmont Church, 350 11th Ave. In previous years, the fair was located downtown in El Comité’s parking lot, but the new venue will accommodate a larger event that “will allow local vendors to spread out and discuss topics concerning healthcare bilingual access to over 25 local community partners and programs addressing social determinants of health, mental health and other health-related topics,” according to a press release.

Community partners will offer interactive workshops on mental health, financial health, how to buy a house, eating for diabetes, tenants’ rights, what to do if you get hurt on the job and other topics.

“We are taking this approach to the 2024 health fair because we know that everything in our participants’ lives impacts their health outcomes — from the conditions in which they are born, grow, live, learn, work, and age, to economic stability, educational access and quality healthcare access, to the neighborhoods in which they live, their housing stability, food insecurity, and early childhood development,” Lisa Moreno, executive director of El Comité, said in a written statement. “We want to help connect our participants to the many resources that exist in Longmont and Boulder County.”

The entire event will be conducted in Spanish. Boulder Public Health will be there to offer vaccines and Hope Light Clinic will provide free school physicals.

For more information, contact Macie May [email protected]