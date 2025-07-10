Gogo adds retired general to board

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), a Broomfield-based provider of broadband connectivity services for the business-aviation market, recently appointed Mike Minihan, a retired U.S. Air Force general, to its board of directors.

“General Minihan’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Gogo following our acquisition of Satcom Direct and entry into the military and government market,” Gogo executive chairman Oakleigh Thorne said in a news release. “His unparalleled experience in global air operations and connectivity strategy such as launching the Air Mobility Command’s ‘25 in 25’ satcom initiative exemplifies his forward-thinking approach to mission-critical connectivity and is vital to satisfying the needs of this important market.”

Gogo acquired Satcom Direct Inc., a Melbourne, Florida-based in-flight communications company, last fall.

