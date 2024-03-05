LogRhythm names chief marketing officer

BROOMFIELD — LogRhythm Inc., a computer data security company, has appointed Joanne Wong as interim chief marketing officer.

Wong has spent the past nine years working on marketing initiatives for the company. She will lead all aspects of LogRhythm’s global brand and marketing strategy, with a key focus on partnering with sales to grow pipelines, elevate brand visibility, and empower customer satisfaction. She will report to CEO Christopher O’Malley.

“Joanne’s strategic mindset and proven ability to deliver growth at scale will be critical assets to a revitalized LogRhythm,” O’Malley said in a written statement. “As we continue to innovate, Joanne will play an integral role in leading the future of LogRhythm’s brand and connecting us with our customers in meaningful ways that drive accelerated growth for our security solutions.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Ways to thank a caregiver If you have a caregiver or know someone who has been serving as a primary caregiver, March 3rd is the day to reach out and show them how much they are valued!

“I am both thrilled and proud to step up as the chief marketing officer. LogRhythm is a company with both a strong legacy and great potential in the SIEM market, as well as a great culture where every professional can thrive. It is an honor to lead the charge in shaping our brand’s story globally, and I look forward to working with our talented teams across the world in our pursuit of making security easy for our customers,” Wong said.

Wong most recently served as vice president of international markets in the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions. A lawyer by training, Wong built much of her career in the technology sector, with more than 25 years in the industry.