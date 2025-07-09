Swisslog Healthcare hires HR leader

BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare, a medical-equipment company with North American headquarters in Broomfield, has hired Sarah Stary as its global head of people and organization.

“In her new role, Stary will develop and execute people-centric strategies that support business growth, enhance organizational effectiveness, and drive a culture of engagement and inclusion,” the company said in a news release. “She will leverage her extensive experience in executive consulting, talent management, and leadership development to strengthen Swisslog Healthcare’s workforce.”

Prior to joining Swisslog Healthcare, Stary served as a human resources director at Trina Solar AG.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“Swisslog Healthcare’s mission to shape the future of healthcare automation aligns with my passion for developing high-performing teams,” Stary said in the release. “My focus will be on creating an environment where our talented workforce can innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers and patients worldwide.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn