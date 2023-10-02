BoulderCentre for Orthopedics & Spine to open Broomfield clinic

The 37,000-square-foot, two-story Boulder Centre for Orthopedics and Spine Broomfield practice will be at 1185 Colorado Highway 7, just east of the Children’s Hospital North Campus. Courtesy Vertix Builders.

BROOMFIELD — The BoulderCentre for Orthopedics & Spine’s newest clinic is set to open next month in Broomfield.

The 37,000-square-foot, two-story Broomfield practice at 1185 Colorado Highway 7, just east of the Children’s Hospital North Campus, will offer full bone joint and muscle services when it opens Nov. 1, the company said in a news release.

“Our whole team at BoulderCentre for Orthopedics & Spine is dedicated to providing the

Front Range with exceptional musculoskeletal care,” practice president Daniel Master said in the release. “We are excited to join the Broomfield community and be able to better serve the needs of our entire region.”

As a result of the new clinic opening, BoulderCentre for Orthopedics & Spine will close its Lafayette operations at 1000 W. South Boulder Road on Oct. 27.