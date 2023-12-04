Boulder orthopedic center opens office in Broomfield, closes in Lafayette

The BoulderCentre for Orthopedics & Spine has opened a new facility in Broomfield. Courtesy BCOS.

BROOMFIELD — BoulderCentre for Orthopedics & Spine today opened a new Broomfield office at 1185 Colorado Highway 7, just west of the Children’s Hospital Colorado North.

The opening marks the closure of the practice’s Lafayette location, which had been at 1000 W. South Boulder Road. The orthopedic practice also has offices in Boulder and clinics in Holyoke, Wray and Yuma.

The new center will offer:

Access to the practice’s specialty-trained doctors.

Digital X-ray.

Hand and physical therapy.

A surgery center to open late this month.

“Our whole team at BoulderCentre for Orthopedics & Spine is thrilled to unveil our new orthopedic facility, an endeavor designed to better serve the entire Front Range,” Dr. Daniel Master, practice president and a hand and upper extremity surgeon, said in a written statement. “This expansion allows us to extend exceptional musculoskeletal care to our community, reaching patients in need and fulfilling our commitment to their well-being. We’re deeply thankful for this opportunity and look forward to further improving the care of our patients with our dedicated team whose hard work has made this milestone possible.”BoulderCentre for Orthopedics & Spine has operated since 1968 with specialties in care for injuries and conditions affecting the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, neck, shoulder, spine and wrist as well as fracture care and trauma, hip impingement, hip preservation, joint replacement, joint revision, pediatric orthopedics, physiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, regenerative medicine and sports medicine.