ER docs open Khrysalis ketamine clinic in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Khrysalis, a ketamine-therapy clinic founded by emergency-room doctors Garrett Lee and Eugene Reinersman, is open at 413 Summit Blvd. in Broomfield.

“Being able to help people in a tangible way is incredibly rewarding for health care providers and ketamine therapy allows us to do that. It’s a privilege to offer this service to the Front Range community,” Reinersman said in a news release.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic and psychedelic drug thought to be an alternative treatment for mental health disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, depression and chronic pain.