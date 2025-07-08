Energy, Utilities & Water  July 8, 2025

Fuel trucking company faces penalties in state pollution lawsuit

Longmont fuel transport company Xtreme Petroleum LLC and owner Navkirat Singh face hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential penalties for allegedly tampering with emission-control systems on six vehicles, according to a Weld District Court lawsuit.

Beth Potter
