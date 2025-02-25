St. Vrain watershed projects awarded $1.7M in grant funding

LONGMONT — The St. Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservancy District plans to “provide $1.7 million this year to community partners working to address the most imminent water and watershed issues today.” the district said in a news release. “The funds will help mitigate wildfire risks, improve farm irrigation, save water by reducing non-functional turf grass, and enhance stream flows to benefit the environment.”

This is the fourth year that the district has provided grants through its Partner Funding Program. Partners include fire districts, local government agencies and ditch companies.

“These partnerships continue the district’s strong history of collaboration,” Sean Cronin, executive director of the St. Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservancy District, said in the release. “Each project advances our goals the voters approved: to protect water quality, maintain healthy rivers and creeks, support local food production, and protect forests that are critical to our water supply.”

