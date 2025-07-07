Safeway workers end strike; tentative pact reached

Workers at dozens of Safeway and Albertsons grocery stores in the region have ended their strike after the union representing them announced a breakthrough in contract negotiations.

According to The Denver Post, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 said Saturday it had reached a tentative agreement on 45 key contract provisions, including higher wages, improved dental and vision benefits, a fully funded pension and protection against union work going to gig companies such as DoorDash. The contract is still subject to a ratification vote by the union members. Those meetings are still being scheduled. Meanwhile, the union called for all members on strike to return to work by Monday.

