Wayfair to open store in Northfield

DENVER — Furniture retailer Wayfair will open a store by late 2026 in a former Macy’s location in The Shops at Northfield. The Denver location will be the company’s fourth brick-and-mortar store in the United States.

According to The Denver Post, the 140,000-square-foot store will cover two floors and feature 19 departments, including furniture, housewares, appliances, mattresses, florals, decor and dedicated areas for design services.

The Macy’s store there closed earlier this year, as did JCPenney.

Wayfair opened its first store in Wilmette, Illinois, and also plans locations in Atlanta and Yonkers, New York.

