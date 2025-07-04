Houska Automotive donates 17th vehicle to Project Self-Sufficiency

FORT COLLINS — Houska Automotive Services Inc. of Fort Collins has donated a vehicle to Project Self-Sufficiency, the 17th vehicle that the automotive-services company has donated to the nonprofit.

The 2012 GMC Terrain with 82,000 miles was presented to Lijo Joseph, a Project Self-Sufficiency participant.

“Lijo is a devoted single father of two teenagers who has spent much of his life serving young people internationally, especially those from underserved communities,” Project Self-Sufficiency lead advisor Robin Adams said in a written statement. “In his commitment to uplifting others, he set aside his dreams. But after going through a difficult divorce, he courageously chose to begin again, returning to school with a renewed purpose: to become an art teacher and empower children through creativity.”

“The Houska Automotive team is proud to be able to donate a vehicle to a Project Self-Sufficiency family for the 17th year,” said Houska Automotive vice president LJ Houska. “As many of us know, raising kids is not an easy job, especially if you don’t have reliable transportation. Hopefully, this car will make Lijo’s life a little easier. Helping our community members with transportation is what Houska’s has done for the past 73 years.”

The vehicle will allow Lijo — who graduated summa cum laude with a degree in art education from Colorado State University — to take his children safely to and from school, commute to work, and lead after-school art programs.

“This is the true essence of community,” Lijo said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to paying it forward and being a light for others, just as this gift has been a light for me and my children.”

