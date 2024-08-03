Houska Automotive donates vehicle to Project Self-Sufficiency

Houska Automotive’s Jason Lightbody introduces the audience to Project Self-Sufficiency vehicle recipients Victoria and her son, D’Andre. Courtesy Houska Automotive.

FORT COLLINS — Houska Automotive Services Inc. of Fort Collins has donated a vehicle to Project Self-Sufficiency, the 16th vehicle that the auto-repair company has donated to the nonprofit.

The 2012 GMC Terrain vehicle with 76,000 miles was presented to a single mother, Victoria, at the Lagoon Summer Concert Series at Colorado State University

“I feel incredibly grateful for this vehicle because I rely on being able to commute about 100 miles each weekday to Denver to earn an associate degree in respiratory therapy,” Victoria said in a written statement. “My success is 100% reliant on my presence and engagement in the program. I will now also be able to ensure that my son, D’Andre, is able to get to school and participate in his sports activities, which is also important to me.

“I am so grateful to Project Self Sufficiency and to Houska Automotive for supporting me in my educational journey with this vehicle. A significant stress has been lifted from my shoulders, and that feeling is priceless,” Victoria added. “My son and I are both extremely thankful, and I told him that I hope to one day pay it forward and similarly help a single parent.”

Houska Automotive has partnered with Project Self-Sufficiency for 16 years.

“As many of us know, raising kids is not an easy job, especially if you don’t have reliable transportation,” Houska vice president LJ Houska said in a written statement. “Hopefully, this car will make Victoria’s life a little easier. Helping with transportation needs/issues is what we have done for the past 72 years.”

Project Self-Sufficiency assists low-income, single parents in their efforts to achieve economic independence and become free from community and government assistance while building and maintaining strong, healthy families, according to the organization’s mission statement.