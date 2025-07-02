Wood: Event provides update on region’s economy

It’s hard to imagine a year with as many economic ups and downs as 2025.

We’ve seen outright collapses — think the Great Recession and the COVID 19-related economic plunge. And, of course, we’ve had many recessions since World War II.

But 2025, with on-again, off-again tariffs, continued elevated interest rates, lingering supply-chain issues, federal budget cutbacks and layoffs, and declining state and local tax revenues, has economists guessing.

Will we see a recession? Where do we stand with the housing market? What’s the outlook for employment? When will the Fed feel comfortable enough to reduce interest rates? When will we see an end to the tariff wars? What the heck is happening?

In seeking to provide insights — and perhaps a little clarity — to what’s happening in the regional economy, BizWest is convening some of Northern Colorado’s top entrepreneurs, business executives, higher-education leaders and a top economist to an event in Greeley.

The event will take place from 8 to 11:30 a.m., July 23, at Campus Commons at the University of Northern Colorado.

The Northern Colorado Mid-Year Economic Forum will include “The State of the Northern Colorado Economy,” presented by Phyllis Resnick, executive director and chief economist at the Colorado Futures Center, an independent, nonpartisan academically grounded nonprofit associated with Colorado State University.

Resnick will provide a mid-year update on economic conditions, using the latest-available data.

Her presentation will complement a presentation by Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado, highlighting “UNC as an Economic Driver.”

Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Ann Hutchison will moderate “The Future of Higher Education,” featuring Abe Harraf, professor of management and former provost, UNC Monfort College of Business; Kyle Henley, vice president of marketing and communications, CSU; Alana Olschwang, vice president of strategy and innovation, Front Range Community College; and Russ Rothamer, executive vice president, Aims Community College.

Upstate Colorado Economic Development CEO Rich Werner will moderate “Fueling Entrepreneurship in Targeted Industries,” featuring Lindsey Linke, CEO and founder, SiVEC Biotechnologies Inc.; Amber Krummel, director of deep tech initiatives, Colorado State University; and Nick Doucette, chief operating officer, Ursa Major Technologies Inc.

“Uncertainty” has been the buzzword for many business leaders this year, with some putting capital expenditures, new hiring, construction projects and other spending on hold.

These discussions will provide a foundation for business, governmental and civic leaders to better understand how macro-economic forces are affecting Larimer and Weld counties, and perhaps better prepare them for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

Interested? Visit the Northern Colorado Mid-Year Economic Forum website, for more information and to register. Tickets cost $90.85, with breakfast included.

And if you’re interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the event, contact my fellow publisher, Jeff Nuttall, at [email protected].

Christopher Wood can be reached at 303-630-1942 or [email protected].

on Facebook on LinkedIn