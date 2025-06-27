Intrepid Fiber increases credit facility to $425M

BROOMFIELD — Intrepid Fiber Networks, a Broomfield-based internet fiber company, has increased the size of its senior secured credit facility to $425 million.

The additional funding capacity was arranged by Societe Generale and provides additional liquidity to accelerate the company’s network deployments across the U.S., the company said in a press release.

“This expansion is a strong vote of confidence from the lending community for our strategy and the vital role fiber connectivity plays in economic growth,” Jack Waters, CEO of Intrepid Fiber Networks, said in a statement. “With this additional capital we will continue to scale our open‑access platform, giving more communities reliable, multi‑gigabit service choice while delivering attractive returns to our investors.”

Proceeds will fund accelerated construction in Intrepid’s Colorado and Minnesota markets, with additional future builds, the company said.

Intrepid also will pursue strategic acquisitions of complementary fiber assets, broadening the company’s footprint and leverage its operating scale.

Intrepid Fiber was launched in 2021 by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest investment groups.

on Facebook on LinkedIn