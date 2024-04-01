Intrepid Fiber expands network to Littleton

BROOMFIELD — Intrepid Fiber Networks, an internet broadband company based in Broomfield, has expanded its fiber network to Littleton.

“Intrepid is proud to be Colorado based, and we are thrilled to continue our deployment here,” Jack Waters, Intrepid’s CEO, said in a written statement. “We have tremendous momentum in the region, seeing great demand for the fiber offerings our network brings to customers. It has been wonderful to see the impact on communities where we live and work.”

Littleton provides a potential market base of 15,000 households and businesses, and marks the latest expansion for Intrepid along the Front Range. Intrepid in March announced expansion of its network to Lafayette, Louisville and Westminster. The company also serving Pueblo and Northglenn.

With the addition of Littleton, Intrepid’s fiber network in Colorado will serve more than 100,000 households and businesses, with the company exploring expansion to additional municipalities.

Construction on the Littleton expansion is underway, with fiber internet service available this year, the company said in a news release.