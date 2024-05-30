Intrepid Fiber expands in Colorado, Minnesota

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield-based fiber provider Intrepid Fiber Networks plans a major expansion of its fiber-to-the-premises network in Colorado and Minnesota.

The company will deploy its network in Broomfield, Columbine Valley, Firestone, Frederick, Fort Lupton, Dacono, Dakota Ridge and Superior in Colorado; as well as Shoreview, Arden Hills, Mounds View, New Brighton, Woodbury, Oakdale, Cottage Grove and Maplewood in Minnesota.

The communities are near current Intrepid deployments, representing an organic expansion of its network, according to a company press release.

The expansions will bring Intrepid’s total footprint to more than 400,000 homes and businesses served across the two states. Intrepid has construction underway in Colorado in Lafayette, Littleton, Louisville, Northglenn, Pueblo and Westminster, and in Minnesota in Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and St. Cloud.

“We are pleased with our progress to date and are very excited to expand with these new markets. The welcome we have received in these communities has been truly inspiring. They have been supportive of the plans to build our networks,” Intrepid CEO Jack Waters said in a written statement. “We have a very solid platform and team in place. Intrepid and our investment partner, Brookfield, are well positioned to deliver world-class fiber to communities throughout the United States, in addition to meeting the broadband demands of the future and bridging the digital divide.”

Founded in 2021, Intrepid Fiber was launched by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest investment groups.