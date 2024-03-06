Intrepid Fiber to expand network to Lafayette, Louisville, Westminster

BROOMFIELD — Intrepid Fiber Networks, a Broomfield-based provider of fiber networks, has begun expanding its network to Lafayette, Louisville and Westminster.

The move will expand Intrepid’s fiber-to-the-premise network to more than 27,000 households and businesses, the company said in a press release. Intrepid already provides services in Northglenn, Pueblo and the greater Minneapolis area.

“With construction currently underway, residents of Westminster, Louisville, and Lafayette can begin to enjoy best-in-class fiber services in 2024,” the company said.

“Intrepid Fiber’s strategic investment in additional Colorado municipalities, backed by Brookfield Asset Management, represents a significant step in our nationwide fiber initiatives. Our open access network, built on a secure and dependable platform, creates enhanced opportunities for Internet Service Providers, fostering competitive pricing and delivering increased value to residents. This exciting next step in Intrepid’s Fiber’s mission to empower residents and businesses with next generation Internet marks another milestone for broadband expansion in Colorado,” Intrepid CEO Jack Waters said in a written statement.

Over the next several weeks, residents in Lafayette, Louisville and Westminster will be notified of any work by lawn signs and door hangers. Work will include:

Preliminary survey — Before construction, crews conduct area surveys, mark utility locations and communicate with residents through door-knocking and door hangers.

Installation — Crews will install fiber along designated routes, using either existing utility poles or underground conduits.

Cleanup — Landscaping will be restored.

Intrepid Fiber was launched in 2021 by Brookfield Asset Management.