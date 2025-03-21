 March 21, 2025

Intrepid plans to complete Louisville fiber network by 2027

Intrepid Fiber groundbreaking in Superior.
Intrepid Fiber Networks broke ground March 11 on construction of its fiber broadband network in Superior. Pictured left to right, Chief Construction Officer Jeff Polachek, Council Member Stephanie Miller, CEO Jack Waters, Mayor Mark Lacis, Vice President Shane Peverill, Chief Technology Officer Dave Cooper, and Council Member Neal Shah. Business Wire photo.
LOUISVILLE — Construction of Intrepid Fiber Networks’ open-access fiber broadband network is underway and is expected to be complete by early 2027.

“We’re proud to play a part in Louisville’s growth and innovation by building an infrastructure that meets current needs and anticipates future demands.” Intrepid CEO Jack Water said in a prepared statement.

Broomfield-based Intrepid Fiber, registered as BIF IV Intrepid OpCo LLC, was launched in 2021 by Brookfield Asset Management.

The company operates fiber networks in more than a dozen Colorado communities, and recently broke ground in Superior

