Intrepid plans to complete Louisville fiber network by 2027

LOUISVILLE — Construction of Intrepid Fiber Networks’ open-access fiber broadband network is underway and is expected to be complete by early 2027.

“We’re proud to play a part in Louisville’s growth and innovation by building an infrastructure that meets current needs and anticipates future demands.” Intrepid CEO Jack Water said in a prepared statement.

Broomfield-based Intrepid Fiber, registered as BIF IV Intrepid OpCo LLC, was launched in 2021 by Brookfield Asset Management.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The company operates fiber networks in more than a dozen Colorado communities, and recently broke ground in Superior.

on Facebook on LinkedIn