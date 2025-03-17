Intrepid Fiber breaks ground on Superior network

SUPERIOR — Intrepid Fiber Networks broke ground Tuesday on construction of its fiber broadband network in Superior.

“This network will provide residents and businesses with symmetrical, multi-gigabit internet speeds which will revolutionize the city’s digital infrastructure and meet broadband demands of the future,” the company said in a news release.

Completion is expected in early 2027, with services becoming available in the third quarter of 2025. The company operates fiber networks in more than a dozen Colorado communities.

“Unlike traditional internet models where one provider owns both the infrastructure and the service, this approach puts power back in the hands of consumers,” Mayor Mark Lacis said during a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony. “Whether you’re remote working, doing online learning, telehealth, streaming, using smart home technology, fiber broadband ensures you are able to do that … With this network, we are future-proofing Superior.”

Broomfield-based Intrepid Fiber, registered as BIF IV Intrepid OpCo LLC, was launched in 2021 by Brookfield Asset Management.

