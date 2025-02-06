Video streamer Gaia selling $8M in stock to fund AI improvements

LOUISVILLE — Streaming video provider Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) is publicly selling 1.6 million shares of its stock in an effort to raise about $8 million, which the company said will primarily be used for “enhancements of our AI capabilities, the development of the Gaia Community project, and for general corporate purposes.”

Roth Capital Partners and Lake Street Capital Markets are the joint book-running managers for the stock offering.

Gaia’s stock was trading at $5.01 just before 11 a.m. Thursday, down 11.8% on the day. Still, the stock has performed reasonably well over the past few months, up more than 9% since the start of 2025.

