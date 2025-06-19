Danone launches $65M coffee, creamer production line in Florida

LOUISVILLE — Danone, a French food and beverage umbrella company with its North American operations headquartered in Louisville, recently invested $65 million to expand its now-115,025-square-foot manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, Florida, to include a new production line for its coffee and creamer portfolio, which includes brands such as International Delight creamers and STōK Cold Brew Coffee.

“With 90 percent of Danone products already made domestically, the company is committed to having a strong, self-reliant domestic supply chain,” Danone US said in a news release. “Through this investment, Danone’s aim is to increase product availability on shelves nationwide and shorten the path from production to customer delivery.”

In addition to the new production line, Danone said that it is “also investing in a new regional distribution center in the Jacksonville area, as part of a streamlined, high-capacity distribution network rooted in regional infrastructure. This investment will allow the company to enhance its supply chain efficiency and deliver products at peak freshness across the Southeastern U.S.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn