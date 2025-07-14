Danone recalls YoCrunch yogurt

LOUISVILLE — Danone, a French food and beverage umbrella company with its North American operations headquartered in Louisville, is recalling YoCrunch yogurt products “sold at retail stores nationwide due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper,” the company said Monday.

“If consumed, the plastic pieces could potentially cause a choking response,” the recall announcement said. “The issue is isolated only to the separately packaged topper and does not impact the separately packaged yogurt.”For a detailed list of products being recalled, visit this website.

