Natural Products  July 14, 2025

Danone recalls YoCrunch yogurt

Danone YoCrunch.
Danone has recalled YoCrunch yogurt products. Courtesy Danone.
By

LOUISVILLE — Danone, a French food and beverage umbrella company with its North American operations headquartered in Louisville, is recalling YoCrunch yogurt products “sold at retail stores nationwide due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper,” the company said Monday.

“If consumed, the plastic pieces could potentially cause a choking response,” the recall announcement said. “The issue is isolated only to the separately packaged topper and does not impact the separately packaged yogurt.”For a detailed list of products being recalled, visit this website.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Danone, a French food and beverage umbrella company with its North American operations headquartered in Louisville, is recalling YoCrunch yogurt products “sold at retail stores nationwide due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper,” the company said Monday.

Related Posts

Categories: Louisville Natural Products Today's News Danone North America
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts