Nonprofit Spotlight: BUENO Center for Multicultural Education

Editor’s note: Each month, Social Venture Partners Boulder County produces a Nonprofit Spotlight to highlight the work of nonprofits in Boulder County.

BOULDER — As the BUENO Center for Multicultural Education approaches its 50th anniversary, it continues to be a powerful force in advancing equitable education for multilingual and culturally diverse students across Colorado. Founded in 1976 by Dr. Leonard Baca, the Center’s mission remains rooted in creating access, opportunity, and success for all learners.

“Dr. Baca’s vision was to break down barriers to education for linguistically and culturally diverse students—and that mission still drives our work today,” said Tania Hogan, executive director of the BUENO Center.

SPONSORED CONTENT

BUENO stands for Bilinguals United for Education and New Opportunities. Originally supported by federal grants, the BUENO Center has grown into a hub for innovative education programs and research. The organization has expanded its reach over the decades, now offering degrees, teacher training, and support services across Colorado — all while maintaining a deep commitment to multilingual education and community empowerment.

Since January 2022, the BUENO Center has been led by a passionate advocate whose personal story mirrors the experiences of many the Center serves. “I was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. at five, only speaking Spanish. I lived between cultures — white-passing but navigating life as a Spanish speaker. My father fought hard to maintain our culture while ensuring we had every opportunity,” Hogan said.

Hogan’s path began as a paraprofessional, later becoming a teacher and coach before stepping into leadership. With family roots in Hungary, France and Mexico, and a grandfather who came through the Bracero Program, she brings a unique perspective and lived experience to her role.

The BUENO Center’s current initiatives serve a wide range of learners — from high school students earning GEDs to seasoned educators pursuing advanced degrees. Highlights include:

Statewide GED program: Offered in both English and Spanish, this online-supported program takes a holistic approach to student success.

Scholarships and college transitions : Targeted support helps first-year students move from community schools to four-year institutions.

: Targeted support helps first-year students move from community schools to four-year institutions. Online master’s degree in education : Designed for educators working with linguistically diverse populations, this program provides greater access across the state.

: Designed for educators working with linguistically diverse populations, this program provides greater access across the state. Educator cohorts & professional development : Grant-funded initiatives help teachers better serve students of all abilities and languages.

: Grant-funded initiatives help teachers better serve students of all abilities and languages. Literacy Squared : A research-based project focused on biliteracy development and culturally responsive teaching practices.

: A research-based project focused on biliteracy development and culturally responsive teaching practices. Bias training & advocacy: The Center works with schools statewide to offer bias-awareness training and advocacy tools for multilingual education.

“We believe in supporting both students and educators—from classroom tools to leadership training and advocacy,” Hogan said.

Like many nonprofits, the BUENO Center faces uncertainties in funding, especially as federal grants fluctuate. Additionally, the nationwide educator shortage presents ongoing hurdles. “We’re deeply concerned about the shrinking educator pipeline. We need sustained support to provide funding, training, and resources for teachers working with multilingual students,” Hogan said.

Despite these challenges, the Center remains focused on its mission and is actively seeking partnerships and support to continue this essential work. The BUENO Center offers many ways for community members to get involved: attending events like their upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration, donating to the BUENO fund, reading and sharing their research, and following them on social media.

To learn more, donate, or explore the BUENO Center’s programs, visit: https://www.colorado.edu/center/buenoChristian Castaneda is program coordinator for Social Venture Partners Boulder County. Katie MacDonald is development & communications manager for Social Venture Partners Boulder County.

