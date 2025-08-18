CU’s BOLD Center renamed after gift from Campos Foundation

BOULDER — The University of Colorado’s BOLD Center, which helps connect Boulder campus engineering students of diverse backgrounds with academic, cultural, social, professional and leadership opportunities, is now called the Campos Student Center after a $5 million donation from the Campos Foundation and its founder Marco Campos, a CU graduate.

The center — BOLD stands for Broadening Opportunity through Leadership and Diversity — was founded in 2008.

“The Campos Foundation’s generous gift is a powerful example of how philanthropy can create meaningful impact,” CU chancellor Justin Schwartz said in a news release. “By investing in our students’ futures, this gift will help ensure the Campos Student Center remains a beacon of opportunity for generations to come, empowering CU Boulder’s engineering students to become the leaders and innovators our world needs.”

Under the Campos Student Center banner, the facility “will continue its existing mission — to support engineering students’ success by expanding access to opportunities, community and leadership,” the release said. “To amplify this work, the Campos Foundation’s gift will create a permanent endowment to secure the center’s long-term future and bolster its programming, including academic support, leadership development, professional programs and networking.”

Campos Cos., the entity behind the Campos Foundation, is a portfolio of energy-infrastructure companies.

