Boulder Housing Partners gets state grant for school-readiness program

BOULDER — Boulder Housing Partners has been awarded $205,000 from the Colorado Department of Early Childhood to implement the Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program.

The home-visiting program is designed to empower parents as their children’s first and most-important teachers, fostering early literacy and school readiness for families within Boulder Housing Partners’ communities.

“Boulder Housing Partners is deeply committed to providing opportunities for our residents to thrive. The HIPPY program is a critical component of these efforts, specifically aimed at helping families flourish and strengthening our support for children aged 2 to 5,” Karin Stayton, director of resident services at Boulder Housing Partners, said in a prepared statement. “This funding to bring HIPPY to our communities is a significant step forward in ensuring our youngest residents have a strong start. We are excited to offer this proven model that supports parents in fostering their children’s educational journey right from the beginning, aligning perfectly with our mission to create vibrant and supportive communities.”

The program is administered through Parent Possible, a Colorado-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting parents and caregivers through evidence-based home visiting programs. HIPPY is one of its flagship initiatives.

“BHP’s established presence and deep understanding of the families they serve make them an ideal partner,” Brian Conly, executive director of Parent Possible, said in a news release. “Evidence shows investing in early childhood development through programs like HIPPY yields long-term benefits for children, families and entire communities. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this program will have in Boulder.”

The HIPPY program at Boulder Housing Partners will begin serving 26 families this fall. While open to all BHP households, the program will focus on serving families in the Bringing School Home program who live in BHP’s affordable housing communities. Trained home visitors will work with participating families, providing weekly in-home sessions that include role-playing educational activities and providing books and materials. The program also offers group meetings, connecting parents with a network of support and additional community resources.

Families interested in learning more about the HIPPY program and eligibility are encouraged to email Bringing School Home at [email protected].

