Meals on Wheels of Boulder to match March donations

BOULDER — A group of angel donors has pledged $5,000 to match donations made in March to Meals on Wheels of Boulder.

“The world is changing right now, and as an organization who delivers meals to people who need them, we realize the demands for our services might increase. We are asking for extra support from our community,” Shoshana Fanizza, MOW of Boulder development and marketing director, said in a prepared statement. “We have been here for the Boulder community since 1969, 56 years and counting, and we are doing everything we can to ensure we will continue to be here to provide our services to the neighbors who need a hot, nutritious meal prepared and delivered.”

For information about volunteering and to donate to the March Matchness campaign, visit mowboulder.org.

