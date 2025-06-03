Sports & Recreation  June 3, 2025

Pickleball, food hall opening in Louisville’s ex-Sam’s Club

Relish exterior.
An artist’s rendering of the exterior of Relish, a pickleball facility and food hall concept opening in Louisville. Courtesy Relish.
Relish, a pickleball facility and food-hall concept taking over the long-shuttered Sam’s Club building in Louisville, is expected to open this month. 

