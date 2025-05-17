Pianos About Town announces piano artists

FORT COLLINS — Pianos About Town, a program that brings local art and spontaneous music to the streets of Fort Collins, has announced the artists selected to paint pianos.

Selected artists and artist teams are Ben Hatcher, Chloe Cochran, Chyna Mapel, Janet Gilliand, Jess White, Theo Altmaier, Victoria Endsley and RaDean Mynatt (team), and William Richard Greene. Artist concepts can be viewed at fcgov.com/artspublic/pianos.

Artists undergo a competitive application process and are selected by the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places committee. Outdoor summer painting began May 14 at the Art in Action tent on the south side of Fort Collins’ Old Town Square.

Piano donations needed

Pianos are donated by members of the community before they are transformed into works of public art. The program is seeking full-size upright pianos that are at least 48″ tall and in good working order.

Individuals who have a piano to donate can email a photo of the piano to Liz Good, visual arts coordinator for the City of Fort Collins at [email protected] or call 970-416-2646 to determine if the piano is a good fit for the program. If the piano meets program requirements, professional movers pick up the piano free of charge in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington or surrounding areas.

Pianos About Town began in 2010 as a collaboration among Bohemian Foundation, the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places program and the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority. Community members watch as local artists transform donated pianos into public art.

