Franchisee to bring Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to Boulder

BOULDER — Entrepreneur Beth Deasy has inked a multi-unit franchise agreement with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to bring the chain to the Boulder area.

The first location — the company has not specified where — is expected to open this summer.

“The expansion into Boulder is part of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s broader growth strategy, developing in high-potential markets across the country,” the company said in a news release.

Bad Ass Coffee has roughly 40 United States franchise locations in operation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such an experienced franchisee to the Bad Ass Coffee ‘ohana as we expand further into Colorado,” Bad Ass CEO Scott Snyder said in the release. “Her deep expertise in franchising and real estate development, combined with her passion for our brand and product, makes her the perfect fit to bring Bad Ass Coffee to the Boulder area.”

