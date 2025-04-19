St. Vrain Habitat ReStore now accepts leftover paint for recycling

LONGMONT — St. Vrain Habitat ReStore now accepts leftover paint for year-round recycling.

The store at 1351 Sherman Drive has joined the PaintCare network of more than 200 drop-off sites statewide where Coloradans can take unwanted paint, stain and varnish.

“We are thrilled that St. Vrain Habitat ReStore has joined the four other drop-off sites in Longmont that make it easy to recycle leftover paint,” Sonya Hansen, manager of PaintCare in Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “All of the participating drop-off sites play a key role in making sure leftover paint is managed responsibly. To date in Colorado, PaintCare has collected over 7 million gallons of paint, diverting it from landfills and putting it to beneficial use.”

St. Vrain Habitat ReStore is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and limits paint drop-offs to five gallons of paint per visit. The store accepts all paint brands, regardless of where they were purchased. Items that can be dropped off for recycling include most house paints, primers, stains, sealers, and clear-top coatings, such as varnish and shellac. The site does not accept aerosols (spray paint or other spray products), containers without original labels, or containers that are leaking or empty.

PaintCare works with program partners in Colorado to ensure that as much paint as possible is reused, recycled back into paint or put to some other beneficial use. Once collected, PaintCare works with partners to transport paint from the drop-off sites to processing facilities, where it is remixed into recycled-content paint, used as fuel, or used in other beneficial applications.

PaintCare is a nonprofit organization founded in 2009 by paint companies through the American Coatings Association to manage leftover paint in states that have enacted paint stewardship laws.



