Nonprofit Spotlight: Longmont Museum

The Longmont Museum serves as a space for education, art and community engagement. Courtesy Longmont Museum.

Editor’s note: Each month, Social Venture Partners Boulder County produces a Nonprofit Spotlight to highlight the work of nonprofits in Boulder County.

LONGMONT — Nestled in the heart of Longmont, the Longmont Museum is a testament to the city’s rich history and vibrant cultural tapestry. Established in 1940 by dedicated volunteers with a passion for preserving local heritage, the museum has undergone significant transformations over the decades, evolving from a small historical repository to a dynamic cultural hub. Today, it serves as a space for education, art and community engagement, embodying its mission to celebrate the past while inspiring future generations.

At the helm of the Longmont Museum is Director Erik Mason, whose passion for history and education has guided the institution through periods of growth and transformation. With a background in museum studies and a deep connection to Longmont’s heritage, Mason’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the museum’s vision for the future. The museum has embraced innovation and expansion, launching initiatives to engage diverse audiences and foster cultural appreciation. Mason’s recent book on Longmont’s history exemplifies his dedication to preserving and sharing the city’s rich tapestry of stories.

“The Longmont Museum continues to pioneer programs and initiatives that enrich the community and ignite imaginations,” Mason said. “Recent endeavors include the launch of engineering challenges taught through a special LEGO exhibit, providing hands-on learning experiences for youth and families. Additionally, the museum is undergoing a phased expansion, with plans to expand our current facilities to accommodate larger exhibitions and outdoor events.”

In regard to the Longmont Museum’s current challenges, he added, “The museum relies on the generosity of the community to continue our mission of preservation and education. We need fundraising support to realize our expansion plans. Our new outdoor Stewart Family Courtyard brings opportunities to gather community through various programming efforts.”

Community members are encouraged to get involved with the Longmont Museum through various avenues, including visiting, volunteering, becoming members, or contributing financially. By joining the museum’s membership program, individuals gain access to exclusive benefits while supporting its ongoing initiatives. Additionally, the public is invited to attend the museum’s inaugural Sunset Soiree on Sept. 7 to raise funds for the expansion which includes a dedicated children’s exhibit and an expanded feature gallery.

As part of its commitment to community engagement, the Longmont Museum hosts a range of special events and public programs throughout the year. One such event is the annual Day of the Dead celebration, a vibrant festival that honors Mexican traditions and celebrates life and remembrance. This signature event, scheduled for Oct. 12, promises to be a day filled with music, food, and cultural festivities, drawing thousands of attendees from near and far.The Longmont Museum is dedicated to the power of community, culture, and connection. Through preserving history, inspiring creativity, and fostering inclusivity, the museum continues to enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike, ensuring that Longmont’s legacy endures for generations to come.