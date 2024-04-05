Rambo to lead St. Vrain schools’ education foundation

Lark Rambo

LONGMONT — Lark Rambo has been appointed the new executive director of the St. Vrain Valley Schools Education Foundation.

Rambo’s official first day was March 27 at the foundation, which has supported schools in the St. Vrain Valley School District since 1985.

Rambo replaces Josh Atherton, who left the post in October to become executive director of the Longmont United Hospital Foundation. While the search went on for his replacement, Tammy Palombo, the St. Vrain foundation’s business manager and executive assistant, served as interim executive director.

Rambo, who also was appointed to the board of Social Venture Partners Boulder County in January, has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, including more than 15 years in education, with a track record of success in fundraising, program development, communications and marketing.

Most recently, she served for three years as executive director of Coal Creek Meals on Wheels, where she increased the organization’s revenue by 140%, expanded meal deliveries by 50%, established new programs to meet community needs and built a larger community presence.

“I am honored to be joining the St. Vrain Valley Schools Education Foundation as its new executive director,” Rambo said in a prepared statement. “I was drawn to the St. Vrain Valley Schools Education Foundation because of their strong history of supporting the St. Vrain Valley School District and advancing educational opportunities for the St. Vrain community. I’m excited to build on this strong foundation and increase our investment in the community.”

When the foundation’s board began searching for a new executive director last fall, board president Michelle Sulek said, “we set out to find a collaborative leader who could continue our commitment to the community, carry the message of our work, lead innovation and grow our foundation’s nonprofit support to enhance student success and teacher excellence. We have found that leader in Lark and are thrilled to welcome her as our executive director.”

The foundation will award more than $150,000 in scholarships to local students this spring, provided $75,000 towards St. Vrain Valley Schools teacher grants this year, and distributed 5,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to St. Vrain Valley students in 2023.

Its annual Tribute to Teachers event will take place April 20, and registration opened on Monday for its Sunrise Stampede 5K and 1-mile fun run, which supports special education and mental health teacher innovation grants.