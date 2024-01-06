SVP Boulder County names new board members

Kay Paine and Lark Rambo have joined the board of Social Venture Partners Boulder County. Courtesy SVP Boulder County.

BOULDER — Social Venture Partners Boulder County has appointed two new members to its board of directors, Kay Paine and Lark Rambo.

Paine has more than 30 years of experience as a leader in nonprofits, professional associations and small business. She has served as a president and board member for several nonprofits and was a member of the Judicial Performance Commission for Boulder County.

Since joining SVP in 2015, Paine has been a co-lead partner for SVP Catapult program participants Boulder Voices for Children CASA and Impact on Education, as well as a member of the SVP team that worked with TGTHR. She recently worked with other SVP Partners to support El Comité de Longmont’s search for an executive director.

“I have been active in Social Venture Partners Boulder County for the past 8 years, so I was thrilled and honored to be asked to join the Board of Directors,” Paine said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with members of the Board and Staff to provide resources to nonprofit organizations so they can maximize their impact, expand their reach, and offer the highest level of services to their clients and the community.”

Rambo has more than 20 years of experience working with nonprofit and governmental organizations developing after-school programs; orchestrating large-scale community service projects; managing a public awareness campaign; and developing communications, marketing and fundraising programs.

She has served as the executive director of Coal Creek Meals on Wheels since 2019.

“I’m excited to join the SVP board of directors in supporting the vibrant nonprofit community in Boulder County,” Rambo said in a prepared statement. “SVP has a demonstrated history of building the capacity of local nonprofit organizations to better serve the community, which is desperately needed right now as nonprofit leaders grapple with unprecedented demand, and economic uncertainties.”

Joshua Silberstein, CEO of SVP Boulder County, said Paine and Rambo “have excellent experience serving community organizations and working to build strength and resilience in our community for those who are in most need of support. We are excited to learn and work beside them as Social Venture Partners continues our work to strengthen our Boulder County community.”