Greeley, Fort Collins among tourism grant awardees

DENVER — The City of Greeley and Visit Fort Collins are among 12 recipients of 2025 Tourism Management Grants from the Colorado Tourism Office, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the office announced Tuesday.

The grants reward innovative projects in the tourism sector. With a grant amount of up to $20,000 and a required match of 4 to 1, these grants advance tourism and destination stewardship efforts across the state.

The City of Greeley won a $15,000 grant to fund a data platform that provides visitor demographics and behaviors to better tailor tourism strategies, improve visitor initiatives and enhance marketing efforts to align with visitor needs.

Visit Fort Collins won a $20,000 grant to enhance visitor engagement with the local public art scene by developing a comprehensive and interactive mural experience.

“We’re thrilled to see the impact these tourism management grants will have on communities across Colorado. They empower local leaders to craft unique visitor experiences while safeguarding the natural beauty that makes our state so special,” Eve Lieberman, executive director of OEDIT, said in a prepared statement. “It is truly rewarding to support these local efforts that will strengthen Colorado’s economy and enrich the lives of both residents and visitors.”

The Tourism Management Grant program supports projects that align with the tourism office’s strategic pillars of economic vitality, industry leadership and destination stewardship. Through thoughtful investments in infrastructure, education and outreach, the program seeks to cultivate a resilient, innovative tourism ecosystem that reflects the diverse interests and values of Colorado’s communities.

“It’s exciting to see these grants put to work across the state,” Timothy Wolfe, director of the tourism office, said in a statement “Our program goes beyond just funding projects. It fuels the communities that drive tourism, showcasing Colorado’s world-class landscapes, rich history, vibrant spirit and commitment to destination stewardship.”

Other grant recipients include:

City of Idaho Springs – $20,000 to create a citywide wayfinding strategy integrating Virginia Canyon Mountain Park and the Mighty Argo Experience into Idaho Springs’ existing identity.

Colorado Dude & Guest Ranch Association – $20,000 to enhance visitor experience by funding an expansion of the existing booking system, allowing visitors and ranches to better view availability, secure bookings and share pre-visit information.

Fremont County – $20,000 to fund development of a Shelf Road climbing guide that enhances visitor experience and education.

Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association – $16,800 to expand inclusive tourism by translating and replacing existing trailhead and etiquette signage to include Spanish.

Huerfano County – $10,222 to expand inclusive tourism by translating existing TravelStorys audio walking and driving tours into Spanish.

Logan County – $20,000 to develop a gravel cycling asset, including route development and a comprehensive guide for visitors, that will establish Logan County as a gravel bike destination.

Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce – $20,000 to create digital and printed assets at a new Yampa River Interpretive Center in downtown Steamboat Springs that enhances visitor services and education efforts

Town of Eagle – $20,000 to complete a comprehensive wayfinding audit, needs analysis and schematic plan aimed at enhancing the navigation experience for residents and visitors

Town of Silverthorne – $8,000 to support the evolution of recurring First Friday events to be waste-free via waste diversion and tracking systems.

Ute Mountain Ute Tribe – $20,000 to enhance visitor experience and land stewardship through new and/or updated wayfinding signage.

