Hungry? Today kicks off Denver Restaurant Week event

DENVER — More than 300 metro area restaurants will participate in Denver Restaurant Week offering diners at dozens of cuisines and price points, according to a news release. Now in its 21st year the program runs Friday, March 7, through Sunday, March 16.

Participating restaurants selected a $25, $35, $45 or $55 price for their menu for a multi-course dining experience offering the perfect fit for every appetite, according to a news release. All participating restaurants are listed on DenverRestaurantWeek.com. Diners are encouraged to explore new neighborhoods outside of their regular routine.

Diners can create an account on denverrestaurantweek.com and favorite restaurants that pique their interest to track their progress of vising the different restaurants.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Denver Restaurant Week was created in 2005 to highlight Denver’s growing culinary offerings over a traditionally slow time of year for restaurants, the release stated. The program also aimed to improve the reputation of Denver’s culinary scene with locals and visitors. In its inaugural year, 83 restaurants participated in the program.

To learn more and book a reservation, visit DenverRestaurantWeek.com.

on Facebook on LinkedIn