Boulder-based partnership to build shuttle train in Texas

BOULDER — 5V, a new partnership between Five Rivers Cattle Feeding LLC and Boulder-based Viserion Grain LLC, plans to build a shuttle train receiver in Dalhart, Texas, to enhance grain feed distribution in the Texas Panhandle, according to a news release.

“This new facility aims to enhance local feed supply and elevate the region’s agricultural capabilities by tapping into the combined strengths of its founding partners,” said Mike Thoren, president and CEO of Fiver Rivers Cattle Feeding, in the release. “This development comes at a time when the deficit for feed ingredients is expanding, making this facility a game-changer for local consumers.”

Aaron Wiegand, CEO of Viserion International, added in the release: “This facility not only expands our network, but also supports the local agricultural community. We’re proud to partner with a premier cattle feeder to invest in the Texas Panhandle and create jobs.”

The new facility will be connected to the Union Pacific Railroad to move the grain through the new facility. The shuttle train receiver is scheduled to begin moving grain in 2026 and will serve as a crucial source for the local feed sector. The Texas Panhandle is a major hub for cattle feeding, dairy production and grain merchandising, the release stated.

