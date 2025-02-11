Downtown Loveland to host Beer Week

LOVELAND — The Loveland Downtown District will host its annual Beer Week Feb. 23, 2025 through March 1, 2025.

Each day of the week, Loveland Downtown Development Authority and Historic Loveland Downtown Business Improvement District will celebrate one of the downtown area’s six craft breweries. Beer Week will kick off on Feb. 23 with a “Foodie Walk” during which each of the breweries will offer a special drink and food pairing.

“Each year we take a week to really focus the spotlight on our awesome downtown breweries,” Downtown District assistant director Abby Powell said in a prepared statement. “Beer Week has become a great tradition for the downtown community and this event has significantly grown over the years.”

