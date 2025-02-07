Outside buys travel software platform Inntopia

BOULDER — Outside Interactive Inc., the Boulder-based publisher of Outside magazine and other active-lifestyle titles, has acquired travel and hospitality software platform Inntopia.

“Inntopia provides a comprehensive suite of tools that includes booking, marketing, and business intelligence solutions that help ski resorts, adventure destinations, state and national parks, golf resorts, wellness and spa resorts, and tourism bureaus manage their operations and drive revenue,” Outside said in a news release. Inntopia, the release said, is used by more than 200 resorts in North America, Europe and Australia.

“Inntopia’s client base will benefit from preferential access to Outside’s audience of outdoor adventurers, integration into the Outside advertising network, and additional investments in the Inntopia travel solutions,” the release said. “Furthermore, the integration of Inntopia’s business intelligence research and analytics platform technology will empower Outside to gather and analyze key insights into consumer journeys. These insights can be leveraged to optimize advertising strategies, identify new opportunities for partner engagement, and ultimately drive revenue growth for both Outside travel partners and Inntopia’s clients.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Inntopia is a major step forward in our mission to get everyone outdoors by inspiring them with our content, activating through our technologies, and ultimately celebrating their adventures on our social platform.,” Outside CEO Robin Thurston said in the release. “By combining our content, utilities, and community with Inntopia’s booking platform technology and research, we’re creating a one-stop shop for outdoor adventure travel. We’re excited to offer our users a more seamless and personalized experience, and we’re confident that this acquisition will accelerate our growth and solidify our position as the leading active lifestyle platform.”

