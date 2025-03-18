Taste of Pearl coming to downtown Boulder in April

BOULDER — Taste of Pearl will return to downtown Boulder for the 12th year on Sunday, April 6.

Attendees to the ticketed event “will enjoy bite-sized samples from participating Boulder restaurants including Bohemian Biergarten, Busaba Thai, C Bar, Centro Mexican Kitchen, Corrida, High Country, Japango, Leaf Vegetarian, Oak at Fourteenth, River and Woods, SALT, Süti & Co, T/ACO, The Post Chicken & Beer and Zoe Ma Ma,” according to a news release from Taste of Pearl’s organizers.

“This event features a wide variety drink pairings featuring wine, beer, mead and non-alcoholic options from Colorado beverage partners including Augustina’s Winery, Balistreri Vineyards, Boulder Spirits, Breckenridge Distillery, Buckel Family Wine, Dry Land Distillers, Frescos Naturales, KÜHL Premium Wine, Laws Whiskey House, Mash Gang, Rev Kombucha, Savannah Bee Company, Seed & Spirit Distillery, Settembre Cellars, Silver Vines Winery, Spirit Hound Distillers, Talnua Distillery and Upslope Brewing Company.”

Taste of Pearl is produced by Downtown Boulder Community Initiatives.

