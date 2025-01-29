Old Navy closes its doors in Greeley

GREELEY — If you’re looking for your favorite Old Navy clothing brands for women and children, Greeley is now off the list of places to shop.

While the property-management company of the shopping center would not confirm the move Wednesday, a simple internet search revealed that the Old Navy store has closed permanently in the Greeley Commons Shopping Center at the southwest corner of 47th Avenue and U.S. Highway 34 Bypass. The center includes Burlington, Michaels, Big5, Petco and Sprouts.

Now, to shop at Old Navy, shoppers will have to visit the company’s Centerra store in Loveland, Fort Collins, or shop online.

Company officials in November reported continued growth for the Old Navy brand, which is owned by The Gap. According to the company’s third-quarter earnings report, the company has been revamping its brands for the last year.

“By brand, starting with Old Navy. Net sales were $2.2 billion, up 1% versus last year with comparable sales flat,” according to its third-quarter earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha. “Meaningful strength in our important men’s and women’s businesses drove strong growth and continued market share gains, while our weather sensitive kids and baby businesses slowed mid-quarter with warm weather delaying sales.”

The shopping center is owned by Jerico, New York-based Kimco Realty Corp., which specializes in open-air, grocery-anchored centers. Greeley Commons offers 138,818 square feet of retail space.

Dan Nelson, a representative of Kimco Realty, representing Greeley Commons, said he could not confirm the closure, or comment on the potential for any other stores that would come into the shopping center.

It has been rumored that Five Below, which caters to “tweens, teens and beyond” could replace Old Navy, but according to the company website, the store is opening several locations, none of which are in Greeley as of yet.

